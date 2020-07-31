Galway TD says pubs closure leading to more house parties, drinking at home, domestic violence and spread of Covid-19

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway TD has raised serious concerns regarding the impact that extended pub closures is having society.

Independent Deputy Noel Grealish argues that pubs remaining closed is leading to more house parties, people drinking excessively at home, increased levels of domestic violence and the spread of Covid-19.

It comes as publicans won’t know until next Tuesday whether or not they can reopen on August 10th.

Speaking in the Dail this week, Deputy Grealish called for the Government to introduce specific measures to support the struggling pub sector.

In response Tanaiste Leo Varadkar said the July stimulus package contains measures for the sector – including a six month freeze on commercial rates, inclusion in the temporary wage subsidy scheme and a 2 percent VAT cut on alcoholic beverages.

Deputy Grealish says the social importance of pubs cannot be underestimated