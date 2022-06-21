Galway TD says proposed 7 year sentence for “rent for sex” is justified

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway TD says a proposed 7 year maximum sentence for those offering rent for sex is justified.

It comes as the Department of Justice says the sentence may be too severe, and the punishment should be in-line with the crime of ‘purchasing sexual services’.

The bill will be discussed at the Oireachtas Justice Committee later today.

Speaking to Galway Talks, Deputy Sean Canney says there must be a deterrent for this kind of abhorrent behavior.

He also said we must shed the perception of being soft on crime.