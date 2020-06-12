Galway TD says progress made on Inis Oirr pier development

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

It’s understood that progress is being made on the long awaited pier development on Inis Oirr.

That’s according to Galway West Fianna Fail TD Eamon O Cuiv, who says its hoped the project will be ready to go to tender by the end of the year.

Planning permission for the development was granted over 10 years ago and it’s understood only a small number of steps need to be taken before tender documents can be prepared.

Works at the pier were promised under the Government’s Capital Investment Plan 2015 – including the provision of additional berthage, dredging and an extension of the breakwater.

For more on this story, tune into the Galway Bay fm news…