Galway TD says planning objectors being unjustly “demonised”

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Some politicians are peddling propaganda that organisations and individuals who object to planning applications have to be stopped.

That’s according to Deputy Catherine Connolly, who’s told the Dáil that active citizens are being unjustly “demonised”.

Contributing to a debate on our planning system, she suggested what we really need to do is look at properly resourcing the courts and the judges.

And Deputy Connolly took aim at Taoiseach Micheal Martin over comments he made about the situation.