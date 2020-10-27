Galway TD says plan to use state-owned bogs to grow medicinal cannabis on the ‘back burner’

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway East TD says plans to use state-owned bogs to grow cannabis have been placed on the back burner.

Independent Deputy Sean Canney has confirmed that Bord Na Mona is not proceeding with plans to use its lands to cultivate medicinal cannabis, in the short-term, because of economic factors.

It comes as the semi-state body met with then Health Minister Simon Harris and Deputy Canney, last year, to discuss the possibility of farming and processing cannabis at the former turf cutting plant.

It’s understood, however, that Bord na Mona is now looking at a number of alternative projects including re-wetting the bogs.

Deputy Canney says the re-wetting works will secure jobs at the plant in the medium-term…

