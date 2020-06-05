Galway TD says phase two of easing restrictions doesn’t go far enough

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Roscommon-Galway TD Denis Naughten says phase two of easing restrictions, which is set to get the go ahead today, dosn’t go far enough.

Large retail shops are expected to be allowed open from Monday as the government signs off on entering phase two of easing Covid-19 restrictions.

This will exclude stores in shopping centres and they will need to have a ground level open entrance.

Meanwhile, people will be allowed to travel up to 20 kilometres from their homes from Monday, and some playgrounds are likely to reopen.

However, Independent Deputy Naughten says there needs to be greater flexibility to the rules.

