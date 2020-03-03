Galway TD says outgoing Government has shown disregard to rural Ireland

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Local link has been informed by the National Transport Authority that there is no funding available at present to support any new or enhanced services.

That’s according to Galway West TD Eamon O Cuiv who says the outgoing Government has shown total disregard for rural Ireland.

Applications had been made for a number of feeder buses, to add to existing bus routes from Galway city to parts of Connemara.

When the applications were sent to the NTA, however, the transport body said the funding was not available.

Deputy O Cuiv says any new Government must address these issues and ensure rural communities are supported fairly