Galway TD says new regeneration masterplan for Tuam “key” to future growth

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway East TD Sean Canney says a newly published regeneration masterplan for Tuam is key to the future growth of the town.

The plan has been published by Galway County Council and includes a range of projects in the town centre.

These include improved access, the modernisation of Market Square, development of the Station Quarter and the creation of an arts centre.

The regeneration plan was funded by the Department of Rural & Community Affairs under the Rural Regeneration Fund.

Deputy Canney says it’s crucial that the ball is kept rolling and the plan doesn’t gather dust…