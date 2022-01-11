Galway TD says new grants urgently needed to help buyers of derelict properties

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway TD says new grants are urgently needed to support first time buyers to purchase derelict properties.

Galway East Deputy Sean Canney says there are unoccupied buildings in towns and villages nationwide and it makes sense to support their restoration.

He argues to start, the ‘Help to Buy’ scheme should be extended to cover these buyers.

He also feels the sites should be exempt from planning and development charges.

Deputy Canney says it makes no sense to continue to let these buildings decay across the country.