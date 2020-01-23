Galway TD says new Galway Transport Authority needed to tackle traffic crisis

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway TD says a new Galway Transport Authority is needed to tackle the traffic crisis strangling the city.

Galway West Deputy Noel Grealish says viable solutions are regularly presented to the City Council – only to be repeatedly rejected for reasons he claims are difficult to understand.

He now claims agreement has been secured with landowners near Parkmore to use their land to construct new access roads to alleviate severe bottlenecks at peak times.

However, Independent Deputy Grealish says the City Council has dismissed the whole idea out of hand.

He says people are ‘sick to their teeth’ of sitting in cars in bumper to bumper traffic – and we cannot keep looking at the ring road project as the solution to everything.

Deputy Grealish says responsibility for traffic management needs to be taken away from the City Council and handed to a new Galway Transport Authority.

