Galway TD says National Broadband Plan ‘cover’ for failure to invest in rural Ireland

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway TD is accusing the Government of using the National Broadband plan as a cover for failing to address real problems facing rural Ireland.

Speaking in the Dáil, Deputy Catherine Connolly said while broadband is a valid issue – the abandonment of rural Ireland is the overriding concern she hears on the doorstep.

She claims the Government has stood over and increased the urban-rural divide by failing to introduce a policy for balanced regional development.

And she accused the Government of being disingenuous in trying to frame the National Broadband Plan in the context of saving rural communities.

