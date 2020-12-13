Galway TD Says Minister Committed to additional mental health staff

print

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – A Galway TD says the Minister for Mental Health has given a commitment to increasing staff numbers in Community Mental Health Teams

Deputy Sean Canney says he also raised the issue of waiting times at Child and Adolescent mental Health Units nationwide with Minister Mary Butler.

He argued the current waiting list of over 2 thousand young people awaiting appointments with CAMHS is untenable.

Galway has Community Mental Health Teams for South Galway, North Galway and West Galway as well as a CAMHS In-Patient unit at Merlin Park.

Deputy Canney says the minister has recognised the difficult situation and has committed to providing additional services.