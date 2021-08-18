Galway TD says mature students living with parents treated unfairly by SUSI regulations

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway East TD says mature students who live with their parents are being treated unfairly by SUSI grant regulations.

Independent Deputy Sean Canney argues the current assessment procedures for the financial support are ‘outdated and anti-education’.

Currently mature students who live at home are assessed with their parents’ income taken into account.

This can lead to an applicant receiving little or no grant support.

Deputy Canney argues these rules contradict government policy in relation to upskilling and seeking educational qualifications for career progression.

It comes as a recent survey has found students living away from home could face up to 14 thousand euro in costs for the upcoming academic year.

Increasing rents and food prices are leading to a likely rise in living costs, according to the Technological University Dublin Student Cost of Living Guide.



