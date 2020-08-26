Galway TD says many schools unable to secure adequate PPE due to strict rules

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway East TD is calling on the Health Minister to relax procurement rules in place for schools looking to purchase Personal Protective Equipment and sanitiser.

Deputy Sean Canney says currently, schools have to purchase supplies from a list of ten vendors approved by the Department of Education.

He claims schools were not notified of these nominated vendors until August 7th – and many are now in an impossible position as they cannot get PPE or sanitiser due to the unprecedented demand.

With many schools re-opening this week, Independent Canney says it’s vital that the procurement rules are relaxed to ensure they can re-open safely – for more, tune in to FYI [email protected]…