Galway TD says lifting cap on home help hours will save state money

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway West TD is claiming that lifting the 14-hour per week limit on home help hours for the elderly and those with disabilities would save the state money.

Deputy Noel Grealish says the longer people can remain in their own homes, the less the Government would have to spend on hugely expensive hospital care.

He argues allocating a few more hours per week per person is far cheaper than supporting time spent in hospital or a nursing home.

However, Deputy Grealish says current healthcare services are seriously lacking in joined up thinking and are ‘penny wise and pound foolish’.

Independent Deputy Grealish says if home support was increased, people could stay in their own homes and out of hospitals or homes for far longer.

To hear more, tune into Galway Bay fm news…