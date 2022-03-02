Galway TD says Ireland must be more “consistent” in condemning all breaches of international law

From Galway Bay FM newsroom- A Galway TD says Ireland must be be more “consistent” in condemning all breaches of international law.

Contributing to a Dáil debate on the ongoing war in Ukraine, Deputy Catherine Connolly agreed the Russian invasion is a blatant breach of international law.

She welcomed the package of help being offered by Ireland, and the sanctions that have been imposed on Russia.

However, she argued as a country, we stand up to the ‘egregious’ breaking of human rights on a very selective basis.

She highlighted ongoing conflicts in Yemen and Palestine, and the lack of sanctions being imposed on those involved.

Deputy Connolly said all war is abhorrent and Ireland must show integrity and ensure our words mean something.