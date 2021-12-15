Galway TD says Ireland failing low-income countries by ignoring vaccine inequality

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway TD says “rich Ireland and rich Europe” have utterly let down low-income countries by ignoring vaccine inequality around the world.

Deputy Catherine Connolly told the Dáil there is a 7% vaccination rate in these countries, yet we’re pushing for more and more boosters for the richer countries.

She referenced the TRIPS waiver, an initiative supported by many countries that calls for temporary suspension of patent rights to allow more widespread production and distribution.

However, while many countries have supported, or partially supported, the measure, the EU has not backed it.

Deputy Connolly said wealthy countries with deep pockets, including Ireland, are behaving unacceptably by ignoring the rest of the world.