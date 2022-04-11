Galway TD says “Housing for All” falling far short of promises

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway TD says the Government’s “Housing for All Policy” is falling far short of what was promised.

Deputy Sean Canney says for starters, the Affordable Purchase Scheme is still not available in Galway and many other areas.

He also says the Housing Assistance Payment is not fit for purpose and many find it impossible to rent anything under the HAP system.

Deputy Canney argues the Government are placing huge emphasis on construction taking place.

However, he says the facts are that the biggest delays stem from a bureaucratic mess in areas like planning and procurement.