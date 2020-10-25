Galway TD says Govt wool feasibility study could ‘revitalise’ industry

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway East TD says a newly announced Government feasibility study on the wool industry in Ireland could help revitalise the sector.

The undertaking was announced as part of Budget 2021 – and Deputy Sean Canney says it’s pleasing to see that the Government is taking action to reverse an ongoing decline in the value of wool.

He feels the study should focus on the potential for wool to make a significant contribution to our green economy, and on delivering a return to sheep farmers for their supply.

Independent Deputy Canney believes there is massive scope to revitalise the entire industry in Ireland and the Government’s feasibility study could be the first step.