Galway TD says Government Town First Policy missing key elements

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway TD says the Government’s ‘Town First Policy’ aimed at regenerating towns and villages is clearly “missing something”.

Deputy Sean Canney told the Dáil that the scheme centralises a number of existing schemes, that have benefited many towns and villages in East Galway.

However, he said that while walking the new footpaths and availing of new infrastructure, people are still looking at boarded up buildings.

He argued far greater incentives are needed in particular to support first time buyers in purchasing derelict homes and doing them up.

Deputy Canney said there is an enormous opportunity with derelict buildings that is not being realised.