Galway TD says Government still holding onto “chains of patriarchy” over birth tracing bill

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway TD has told the Dáil that the Government is still “holding onto the chains of patriarchy” in a debate over the Birth Information and Tracing Bill.

The bill aims to provide access to birth certs and early life information to people who were adopted, boarded out, illegally registered, as well as those who have other questions about their origins.

Contributing extensively to the debate, Deputy Catherine Connolly said the legislation is groundbreaking for many reasons but is “not quite there”.

She argued that the Government is still trying to tell people what is best for them rather than let them make up their own minds.

Deputy Connolly also took aim at the notion that "society" was to blame for the historical injustice done to women who passed through Mother and Baby Homes