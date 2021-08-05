Galway TD says Government must stop “fragmented” communication over Covid guidelines

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway East TD says the Government must stop the “fragmented” communication over Covid guidelines before they lose public trust.

It follows the fallout of an event organised by Katherine Zappone which was attended by 50 people including the Tanaiste.

The attorney-general has said outdoor parties of 200 people are allowed – but the hospitality sector and politicians point out this was not known or communicated.

Deputy Sean Canney says the mixed messaging going on is unacceptable and a degree of common sense is what’s needed.

Speaking to Keith Finnegan, he said the Government needs to give a single, unified message to the public.

