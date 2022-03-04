Galway TD says Government must ensure IFSC not used for “sanction-busting”

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway TD says it’s vital that the Government ensures the IFSC in Dublin is not used by Russia for the purposes of “sanction-busting”.

Deputy Mairead Farrell has raised the matter in the Dáil during a debate on the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine.

She said it’s no secret that the International Financial Services Centre is a major offshore centre for people linked to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

She named a number of major oligarch-controlled Russian entities, which she claimed have ‘special purpose vehicles’ in the IFSC that have no employees, offices, or fixed assets.

Deputy Farell also noted they pay no tax – and claimed between 2005 and 2017, they funnelled €118bn from the IFSC to Russia.

Sinn Fein Deputy Farrell said it’s great to see EU solidarity – but accountability must start at home.