Galway TD says Government must do more for older people in wake of hardship fund closer

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway TD says Government must do more for older people in wake of the Covid-19 Hardship fund closing today, earlier than planned

Galway West TD Mairead Farrell says the large volume of applications for the grant, is a clear sign that the Government needs to do more to support vulnerable people during the pandemic.

The Age Action and Red Cross Covid-19 Hardship Fun received over 10,000 applications on behalf of older people in just a few short weeks.

The programme provides a grant of 500 euro to vulnerable people who need technology to communicate with loved ones, or who have incurred extra costs from cocooning such as increased utility bills.

The scheme was scheduled to remain open until August, but instead ends today due the high volume of applications.

Sinn Fein Deputy Farrell has commended Age Action and the Red Cross for its effort and now says its time for Government to step up to the plate.