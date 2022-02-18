Galway TD says Goverment housing policy destroying generations of young and old alike

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway TD says she agrees that the Government’s housing policy is working well – if we accept that it’s playing to investment funds and private developers.

Speaking in the Dáil, Deputy Mairead Farrell said the reality is, the policy is destroying “generations” of people both young and old alike.

She pointed out the Government is supporting funds who are content to leave units idle if they cannot get people to pay the high rents.

Sinn Fein Deputy Farrell said people are not only being pushed out of home ownership – but many now can’t even afford sky-rocketing rents.

She cited reports that Ireland’s biggest private landlord, Ires Reit, is looking to move into the housing market in Galway city.