Galway TD says Galway City Ring Road must proceed without delay after project approved

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway TD says it’s vital that the Galway City Ring Road is progressed without delay after An Bord Pleanála gave the project the green light.

The approval comes almost a decade after a previous failed attempt to build a bypass of the city, which has been planned for some 20 years.

While many have welcomed the latest development, others have been more critical, arguing the focus should be on investment in public transport rather than roads.

Deputy Eamon O’ Cuiv says the project has the full backing of the Taoiseach as well as the major parties in Government.

It comes amid wider concerns for many roads projects nationwide due to a raft of new climate action measures introduced recently that could stall, delay, or cancel some plans.

Deputy O’ Cuiv had this to say when asked about those who feel the expected €1bn cost of the Galway City Ring Road should instead be invested in public transport options.