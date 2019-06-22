Galway TD says GAA fans sidelined by television broadcasting arrangement

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway TD is calling for the GAA and its media partners to review how it schedules games for broadcast on television.

Deputy Anne Rabbitte says she’s had a large amount of negative feedback, that last weekend’s championship encounter between Galway and Dublin was not televised.

The Fianna Fail Deputy says it’s bad enough that there is a paywall to access some games, without having any arrangement at all to show others.

She feels that when negotiations come up for the TV rights at the end of the current arrangement, the GAA must ensure all major games have broadcast options.

Deputy Rabbitte says many people feel let down.

