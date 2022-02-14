Galway TD says farmers losing out on funding due to simple errors on application forms

From the Galway Bay FM newsroom:

It’s claimed that Galway farmers are losing out on significant funding due to inflexabilility from the Department of Agriculture over simple human errors on application forms.

Deputy Sean Canney says these errors should be picked up and rectified during the appeals process.

He cited an example of farmers who fail to tick an Area of Natural Constraint box on a Basic Payment Scheme application.

Deputy Canney argues many farmers are not computer literate and there needs to be be greater flexibility and human support from the Department.

In response to the claims, Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue said he would look at the issue again.