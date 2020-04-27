Galway TD says exclusion of older workers from Pandemic Unemployment Payment is unacceptable

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Roscommon-Galway TD Denis Naughten says the exclusion of older workers from the Pandemic Unemployment Payment is unacceptable.

Currently, those over 66 years of age who have become unemployed due to the ongoing pandemic, cannot avail of the 350 euro per week state support.

Instead, they must avail of the state pension which amounts to 240 euro per week – 110 euro less than what is available to people under 66.

Fine Gael TD and Minister of State Ciaran Cannon, who consulted with Social Protection Minister Regina Doherty, told the Irish Independent that if the payment was extended to those over 66, it would have to be extended for every pensioner – which was not affordable.

He’s awaiting more clarity from the department on this.

But Independent Deputy Denis Naughten says it’s unacceptable.

