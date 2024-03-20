Galway TD says children ‘taking lives into their own hands’ walking and cycling to school

Galway East TD Sean Canney is calling for the Safe Routes to School Programme to be accelerated.

The Independent TD believes the funds should be distributed by local authorities as they have expert knowledge of the roads in their own area.

This comes as 65 Galway schools registered for the scheme two years ago, but only 12 have been confirmed to recieve funding.

Deputy Canney says that children going to school are ‘taking their lives into their own hands’ without safety infrastructure.