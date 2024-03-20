Galway Bay FM

20 March 2024

~1 minutes read

Galway TD says children ‘taking lives into their own hands’ walking and cycling to school

Share story:
Galway TD says children ‘taking lives into their own hands’ walking and cycling to school

Galway East TD Sean Canney is calling for the Safe Routes to School Programme to be accelerated.

The Independent TD believes the funds should be distributed by local authorities as they have expert knowledge of the roads in their own area.

This comes as 65 Galway schools registered for the scheme two years ago, but only 12 have been confirmed to recieve funding.

Deputy Canney says that children going to school are ‘taking their lives into their own hands’ without safety infrastructure.

Share story:

Mother and Baby Institutions Payment Scheme opens today

The Mother and Baby Institutions Payment Scheme opens for applications today. It’s intended to provide financial payments and health supports, to ac...

Connemara Councillor Seamus Walsh announces resignation from Fianna Fail

Connemara Councillor Seamus Walsh has announced his resignation from Fianna Fail. He’s served with the party since the 2009 local elections, and was...

Scientists at UG developing "revolutionary" technique to improve stem cell treatment for Parkinson's

Scientists at University of Galway are developing a “revolutionary” technique to improve brain repair treatment for Parkinson’s. A resea...

Gardaí investigate hit and run in Moycullen which left cyclist injured

Gardaí are investigating a hit and run in Moycullen over the bank holiday weekend, in which a cyclist was injured. A jeep and a bicycle collided at Toore...