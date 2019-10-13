Galway TD says children being failed by ‘revolving door’ of social workers at Tusla

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway TD is claiming a ‘revolving door’ of temporary social workers at Tusla is failing children.

Figures revealed to Galway East Fianna Fail Deputy Anne Rabbitte show the number of agency staff hired by Tusla as social workers has increased by 125 percent since 2016.

However, she says the number of directly employed social workers only grew by 3.8 percent in that period.

Deputy Rabbitte says children are losing out because of a recruitment and retention crisis in the Child and Family Agency.

For more, tune into Galway Bay fm news at 5…