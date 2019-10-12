Galway TD says An Bord Pleanála decisions draining life out of countryside

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway West TD says An Bord Pleanála – the higher planning authority for the country – needs a radical overhaul.

Deputy Eamon O’ Cuiv was speaking in Maam Cross last night – following a meeting with a deputation for the Carna and CillChiaráin area in the Connemara Gaeltacht.

He said there have been a series of instances where An Bord Pleanála has turned down planning permission for projects that would bring jobs and social development to rural areas in the west of Ireland.

Deputy Ó Cuív said that people must be allowed to live and work in rural communities – otherwise, he said, the life will be drained out of the Irish countryside.

