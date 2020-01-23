Galway TD says all polling stations must be wheelchair accessible

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway TD is calling on Galway County Council to make sure all polling stations in East Galway are wheelchair accessible ahead of next month’s general election.

Galway East TD Anne Rabbitte has raised concerns about voting facilities after she received reports that the polling station at Brackloon National School is not wheelchair friendly.

The polling station at Brackloon was also inaccessible for wheelchairs users during the last local and general elections.

Deputy Rabbitte says it's not acceptable that someone who uses a wheelchair would not have the same freedom to vote as anyone else