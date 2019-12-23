Galway TD says 650K funding for Kilmeen Cross crucial to safety of local community

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway East TD says the announcement of 650-thousand euro in funding for Kilmeen Cross will greatly enhance the safety of road users and the local community.

The funding is part of a total investment of 34 million euro for Galway Roads by Transport Infrastructure Ireland.

It’ll go towards road works at the junction – and follows the recent installation of safety barriers on the section known as the Bog Road.

Local campaigners have also long been demanding that lighting be installed at the junction near Loughrea.

However, campaigners and politicians have yet to secure a committment on the installation of lighting from Transport Infrastructure Ireland.

However, Minister of State and Galway East TD Ciaran Cannon says the latest funding is a major step forward in the project.

