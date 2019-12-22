Galway TD says 4 million euro funding for N67 will strengthen local business and tourism sectors

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Transport Infrastucture Ireland’s 4 million euro investment in the N67 will help strengthen the local business and tourism sectors in South Galway.

That’s according to Minister of State and Galway East TD Ciaran Cannon.

The investment for the stretch of the N67 from Ballinderreen to Kinvara is part of a total fund for Galway roads amounting to 34 million euro.

4 million euro will go toward Phase 2 of realignment works from Ballinderreen to Kinvara.

Minister Cannon says the works will ensure South Galway’s road network is fit for purpose in terms of safety and increased traffic flows.