Galway TD renews call for urgent establishment of dumping task force

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway TD is renewing his call for the urgent establishment of a dumping task force.

Deputy Noel Grealish opened his call in the Dáil by raising what he called the “ridiculous” situation that exists whereby CCTV still cannot be used in prosecution cases.

He outlined how a 1km stretch on the outskirts of Galway City is constantly left in an “appalling” state due to illegal dumping.

He noted illegal dumping is costing local authorities nationwide up to €90m every year – while Tidy Towns committees and volunteers are also devoting significant time to the issue.

Deputy Grealish said the people responsible need to be hit hard where it hurts.