Galway TD renews call for online portal for video evidence of unsafe behavior on roads

Galway bay fm newsroom – A Galway TD has praised the family of Donna Fox, who have used the 5th anniversary of her death to call for the establishment of an online portal to allow the submission of video evidence of unsafe behavior on our roads.

Ms. Fox died in 2016 after being struck by a truck while cycling to work in Dublin.

Today, her family have called on Justice Minister Heather Humpreys to urgently implement the dedicated online portal, the urgent need for which has been highlighted by campaigners for a number of years.

The case for such a system has been made several times in the Dáil by Galway East TD Ciaran Cannon, who himself was recently seriously injured after being struck by a car while cycling.

Fine Gael Deputy Cannon argues the online portal is long overdue and badly needed – and has worked in other countries.