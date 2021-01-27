Galway TD receives assurances on protection of farm assets through Nursing Home Bill

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway East Independent TD Sean Canney has received an assurance from Tánaiste Leo Varadakar that a Nursing Home Bill will be b

rought forward by summer which aims to protect family farms and businesses.

The Nursing Home Support Scheme Bill was introduced in 2019 with the aim of providing additional safeguards for future generations of family farmers and business owners who may have family members in nursing homes under the ‘Fair Deal’ scheme.

The purpose of the bill is to cap contributions based on farm and business assets at three years, where a family successor commits to working the productive asset.

Deputy Canney says the Tánaiste has assured him that the legislation will be introduced very soon…