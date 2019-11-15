Galway TD raises traveller welfare issues in the Dail

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

A Galway TD has raised concerns in the Dail over Travellers living in energy poverty.

Galway West TD Eamon O Cuiv called on the Department of Social Protection to address the energy needs of the travelling community and to provide better accommodation.

Deputy O Cuiv raised the issue follow the implementation of the National Traveller MABS Energy report.

According to the report, 77 percent of travellers living in mobile homes are in energy poverty and they are nine times more likely to go without heat than the general population.

Energy poverty causes health and safety issues and can lead to travellers not having enough money for other essential living expenses.

Deputy O Cuiv told the chamber Travellers are not blame for this situation.

