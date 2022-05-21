Galway TD raises single strategy funding for offshore islands in the Dáil

From Galway Bay FM newsroom- A Galway West TD has raised in the Dáil the issue of single strategy funding under the LEADER program for offshore islands.

Sinn Fein TD Mairéad Farrell, supported by her party colleagues Claire Kerrane and Pearse Doherty, raised the issue with Minister for Rural and Community Development, Ossian Smyth.

Minister Smyth responded by highlighting the available funding as announced by Minister Heather Humphreys.

Under the LEADER program a €250 million grant is being provided to support rural communities and businesses.

Speaking to Galway Bay FM news, Deputy Farrell says its important the LEADER program and its funding is island-specific.