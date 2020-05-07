Galway TD raises concerns over impending creche capacity crisis in Dail Eireann

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

Galway East TD Anne Rabbitte has questioned the Children’s Minister Katherine Zappone over the Government’s roadmap for reopening creches.

As part of the Government’s roadmap to reopening the country, childcare facilities are to open for essential healthcare workers from the 18th of May and for essential workers thereafter.

The Fianna Fail TD is seeking clarification on what specific sectors will be able to access creches as they reopen on a phased basis and at reduced capacity.

She has warned of an impending capacity crisis that could hit the childcare sector and says more supports are needed to prevent permanent closures.