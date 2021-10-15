Galway TD raises concerns over impact of increased building material costs on rural projects

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway TD says many projects awarded funding under the Rural Regeneration Development Fund urgently need a top-up to cover the increased costs of building materials.

Deputy Sean Canney has raised the matter in the Dáil with Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys.

He used the Town Hall in Loughrea as an example of a project experiencing a substantial increase in costs due to the unprecedented rise in the cost of materials.

He asked Minister Humphreys if any provision has been made to allow these projects to seek additional funding:

Speaking in response, Minister Humphreys confirmed she would be open to such applications on a case by case basis.

And she said there are a number of excellent projects in Galway: