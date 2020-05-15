Galway TD raises concern over sexual abuse in Irish scouting movement

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway TD has raised serious concerns over lost records relating to sexual abuse in the Irish scouting movement.

It comes as Fianna Fáil says historical child abuse in the scouting movement needs to be examined far more deeply.

The party’s asking for a debate in the Dáil on the findings of the internal inquiry by child safeguarding expert Ian Elliot.

The report found those with a “sexual interest in young people rose to positions of power and influence” in Scouting Ireland’s predecessor organisations.

It also found it’s hard to determine the full extent of the problem because records have been lost and destroyed – and Galway East TD Anne Rabbitte believes there’s more to be uncovered.

Deputy Rabitte – who’s the Fianna Fáil spokesperson on children – says the state’s support for victims of abuse in the past has been lacking.

For more on this story, tune in to Galway Bay fm on the hour..