Galway TD raises concern over huge backlog of Assessment of Need applications for young people

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway TD is raising concerns over a huge backlog of Assessment of Need applications that has arisen over the past six months.

The assessments are carried out by the HSE to determine the health needs of children or young people with disabilities and what services may be needed to support them.

Galway West Sinn Fein Deputy Mairead Farrell says there were 500 outstanding applications during the summer – but the figure has now risen to almost 4 thousand.

She points out that of these applications, two thirds are more than 3 months outside of the statutory deadline of 6 months for an application to be assessed.

Deputy Farrell says Minister with responsibility, Galway East TD and Junior Minister Anne Rabbitte, must outline a plan to tackle the situation.

