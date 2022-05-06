Galway TD questions why emergency measures to house refugees weren’t used to solve housing crisis

From Galway Bay FM newsroom- A Galway West TD says it’s a cause for reflection that the Government can suddenly take emergency action to house refugees – after mostly ignoring the housing crisis in this country.

Deputy Catherine Connolly first stressed that Ireland’s response to the crisis in Ukraine is absolutely necessary as part of our humanitarian action.

However, she noted we have a major housing crisis and we are far below targets set by Government in terms of addressing the situation as it is.

She noted in Galway, rents and costs have spiraled so rapidly that the figures don’t mean anything anymore.

Deputy Connolly questioned why the Government can suddenly enact emergency measures to deal with Ukrainian refugees – but couldn’t do it to tackle our own crisis.