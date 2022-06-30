Galway TD questions “what Europe is becoming” as war continues in Ukraine

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway TD says questions must be asked of what Europe is becoming as war continues in Ukraine.

Deputy Catherine Connolly says from day one, she’s condemned Russia’s “abhorrent” invasion and supported sanctions.

But she says we’re at a point where we seriously have to question who the sanctions are really hurting the most.

Citing the latest developments in NATO as well as the widespread mistreatment of migrants, Deputy Connolly aruged we’re increasingly heading towards a “Fortress Europe”.

And she said it’s extremely concerning that those who question the current approach are demonised.

