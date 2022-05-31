Galway TD questions delays in bringing in ban on large vessels trawling off Irish coast

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway TD has questioned long-running delays in bringing in a rule that would ban large vessels from trawling within six miles of the Irish coast.

Deputy Catherine Connolly told the Dáil that the Agriculture Minister announced the ban over three years ago.

However, she outlined how the High Court found fault with the plan – and the case has dragged on since with seemingly little progress.

Deputy Connolly wanted to know the status of the plan to tackle what she called an “unsustainable” situation.

Speaking in response, Minister Darragh O’ Brien was unable to give an update – but pledged to take the issue further.