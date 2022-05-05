Galway TD proposes new rules on unclaimed historic safe deposit boxes

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway West TD has gained support in the Dáil for a new bill to allow the transfer of unclaimed historic safe deposit boxes to national cultural institutions.

Deputy Eamon Ó Cuív says many of Irelands banks from the 18th century onwards held safe deposit boxes – many of which remain unclaimed and could hold items of historical significance.

In the event of no owner being identified, it’s proposed they should be transferred to the National Museum of Ireland, while any unclaimed cash would go to the Dormant Accounts Fund.

Speaking to Galway Talks, Deputy Ó Cuív says there are some deposit boxes that date back to the 18th and early 19th century.