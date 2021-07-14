Galway TD pressures Health Minister in Dáil on Covid vaccine compensation scheme

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway TD has pressured the Health Minister in the Dáil over the urgent need for a Covid-19 vaccine compensation scheme.

Noting the vital importance of the vaccination process, Deputy Catherine Connolly also wanted to know how much it’s costing the state.

Speaking in response, Minister Stephen Donnelly said it’s cost around €121m so far, and is ultimately expected to cost over €200m.

He noted Ireland, like other EU countries, indemnified vaccine manufacturers as part of the bloc’s Advance Purchase Agreement.

This means the state will be liable for all costs arising from any claims made – but these cases can be very difficult to prove for those who take action.

Minister Donnelly accepted some other countries have, in addition, introduced state compensation schemes that make it much easier to make claims.

But he said there’s currently no plans to introduce such a scheme in Ireland.

Deputy Connolly pointed out that an expert high-level report last year recommended such a scheme should be established.

Minister Donnelly said while there are no plans for a Covid vaccine compensation scheme at present – work is ongoing in relation to the recommendations of the Meenan report referenced by Deputy Connolly.