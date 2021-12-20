Galway TD presses Finance Minister on urgent need for review of Help To Buy scheme

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway TD has pressed the Finance Minister over the need for a comprehensive review of the Help To Buy Scheme.

Established in 2017, the scheme helps first-time buyers buy a newly-built house or apartment.

However, Deputy Catherine Connolly claimed in the Dáil that the scheme is adding to demand pressures and is not working the way it was intended.

She noted this is supported by the ESRI, while Social Justice Ireland says the scheme has disproportionately benefited those buying higher-value properties.

Addressing Finance Minister Paschal Donohue, Deputy Connolly said the urgency of a review cannot be overstated.